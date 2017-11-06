Kenya: Sharks Demolish Troubled Muhoroni 7-0

Nairobi — After losing 7-0 to Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday, Muhoroni Youth will be officially relegated from the Kenyan Premier League on Sunday in the event that Mathare United and Thika United win their matches.

Muhoroni are stuck on 25 points in the standings and if either Thika or Mathare win, it will open the sugar-belt side's distance to safety to 10 points. With three matches remaining, it will be mathematically impossible to bridge the gap as the most they can pick is nine points.

While Muhoroni sunk into tears of sadness, Kariobangi Sharks' Masoud Juma was in dreamland, his four goals in that match taking his goal tally to 15 and putting him up as the league's top scorer, three goals ahead of second placed Jacques Tuyisenge and Kepha Aswani.

Juma struck a quick brace in the ninth and 11th minutes as Kariobangi Sharks started their annihilation of the visitors.

In the ninth minute, the Kenyan international raced onto a through ball from Patillah Omotto to strike sweetly into the net with the ball kissing the underside of the bar on its way in.

Two minutes later, the sleeping Muhoroni back-line was caught flat out once again, this time Juma receiving a well timed pass from Sven Yidah, racing into the box and showing superb energy to push away a challenging Faina Jacobs for a cool finish.

Four minutes later, Jacobs made amends, with a well timed tackle to deny Ovellah Ochieng who had broken into the box from an Ibrahim Kitawi pass.

Muhoroni were being put under immense pressure with Sharks needing a win for a top eight assurance and Juma chasing personal glory.

The forward almost made it three in the 17th minute but his effort was blocked by the keeper after cutting into the box from the left.

A minute later, Muhoroni's goose was already cooked. Sharks won back the ball, spread it wide to the left and Ovellah swung in a cross which was nodded in easily by an unmarked Duke Abuya inside the box.

Muhoroni were lost. They never put any pressure and their laid back approach was appalling for a side fighting relegation. Sharks on their side took matters lightly, passed the ball around with ease like an end-season training session.

Francis Manoah, handed a rare start on the right side of defense had an opportunity to cap his day with a goal but he lifted the ball over the bar on the half hour mark after being put through by Omotto with Massoud screaming for it atop the box.

Sharks made it 4-0 in the easiest of fashions in the 36th minute. Ovella struck a low shot from a quickly started short corner beating the Muhoroni keeper at his near post. The Sharks winger was surprised himself with the goal as he was going for a cross and not a shot on goal.

Two minutes on the turn, Muhoroni were gifted a rare chance by Sharks keeper John Oyemba, his attempted pass from the back to Geoffrey Shiveka being intercepted by Maxwell Onyango, but the Muhoroni man could not take advantage of the gift, shooting straight to the keeper.

-Second half-

In the second half, Sharks were calm and the concerted effort now seemed to be turned on getting Massoud a firmer hold on the top scorer's chart.

It took just four minutes for the forward to get his 14th of the season and Sharks' fifth of the evening, finishing off simply from his left foot after racing into the box from an Abuya through pass.

He should have had another three minutes later when Ovellah's low ball from the right trickled across the face of goal begging for a touch but Massoud didn't attack it. Five minutes later, he had another effort from the right but it came off the bar.

Sharks made it 6-0 in the 69th minute with Cavin Odongo scoring with his first touch of the game, just seconds after coming on for Ovella. His first task was to run into the box and he met a low cross from Mathew Tayo and he simply tapped into an empty net.

Fifteen minutes to time, Massoud got his 15th of the season, pulling three clear of the second placed chasers with the simplest of tap ins from a Paul Kamau low cross.