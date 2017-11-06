Kenya: Opposition MPs, Ward Reps to Start Mobilising Backers to Boycott Goods

Opposition MPs, MCAs and party officials at the grassroots will begin mobilising supporters to start the boycott of blacklisted items amidst uncertainty on the fate of small traders earning a living from some of the products.

The National Super Alliance has asked its supporters to boycott products from certain companies as part of its quest for civil disobedience against the State, accusing the companies of having benefited from the Jubilee government.

LOW-INCOME

But even as the Nasa leaders will, beginning Tuesday, rally their supporters on alternatives products, analysts and business leaders warned that the end result of the boycott could be counterproductive and to an extent devastating, especially to the low-income segment.

Some of the dangers, they argued, could range from increase in prices of certain commodities, layoff by companies due to reduced sales, attack of staff and transport companies in Nasa regions as well as the practicability of enforcing the sabotage of the companies that enjoy near monopoly of the market.

Deputy President William Ruto said the boycott is a plot by the Opposition to frustrate the growth of the companies and extort cash from them.

Consumers Federation of Kenya secretary-general Stephen Mutoro said consumers could feel the pinch of increase in prices of certain products due to low supply.

JOBS

This is while NGOs said thousands of jobs could be at risk as the companies employ many Kenyans.

A businessman in Tala Town, Machakos county, Mr Mark Nzioka, yesterday asked the opposition to rethink its call for boycott.

He said Nasa should explore other options to pursue their political rights other than ways that could cause more suffering to already poor citizens.

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi said he was pleased by how quickly supporters had embraced the boycott.

Additional reporting by Gastone Valusi