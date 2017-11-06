Kenya: Tuskys Dips Toes in Premium Market With Muthaiga Expansion

Nairobi — Retailer Tusker Mattresses has announced plans to enhance its footprint on the premium market segment.

As part of the plans, the retailer has signed an agreement to expand and upgrade its Tuskys Thigiri Chap Chap Convenience store to a fully-fledged supermarket.

According to Tusker Mattresses CEO Dan Githua, the firm has signed a new lease at the New Muthaiga Mall, to develop a premium market focused supermarket.

Targeting an upmarket clientele, the new store to be relaunched before the end of this month will feature an expanded selection of imported and local premium Fast Moving Consumer Good (FMCG) products.

The store is currently undergoing renovation and upgrade works to install energy efficient lighting systems, island freezers, chillers and shelves consistent with the market segment.

Upgrade works on the store's fresh vegetables, bakery and butchery sections have already been completed.

"We are actively rolling out a strategy to deepen our market presence across the delivery segments," Githua said, adding that, "such enhancements will see us rolling out the premium focused Tuskys Thigiri Supermarket with an expanded range of products."

Targeting the upmarket clientele around Muthaiga, Nyari, Kitisuru , Kyuna Spring Valley and Rosslyn Estate among others, the Tuskys Thigiri Supermarket.