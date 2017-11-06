Kenya: KCSE Exams Kick Off in Over 9,000 Centres Countrywide

Nairobi — Nine thousand three hundred and fifty examination centres opened countrywide Monday morning as 615,773 students sat for their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

The tests being facilitated by 21,828 examiners follow a similar national exercise which ended last week Friday which saw 1,003,556 pupils spread across 28,556 examination centres nationwide sit for their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), under the supervision of 5,916 assessors.

Just like the three-day KCPE exams that ended on Friday, senior government officials led by Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi travelled to different parts of the country to supervise the distribution of the exam papers.

Matiangi, who is also acting Interior Cabinet Secretary, visited Kericho Boys High School accompanied by his Energy counterpart Charles Keter where they interacted with students before they sat for Mathematics (Paper 1).

The students will write their Chemistry Paper 1 in the afternoon.

English Paper 1 and 2 will be administered on Tuesday, Kiswahili 1 and 2 on Wednesday, English Paper 3 and Chemistry Paper 2 on Thursday, with Home Science (1), Art and Design (1), Computer Studies (1) and among others slated for Friday.

The exams will end on November 29 with Physics Paper 3.

During KCPE exams last week, most Cabinet Secretaries as well as Principal Secretaries visited a number of schools countrywide in an effort to encourage learners, who have had to contend with political uncertainty which had in the period following the nullification of the August 8 presidential election outcome, created fear on whether the exams would hold as scheduled.

The government, however, insisted that the exams would be held on schedule even as CS Matiangi successfully petitioned the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to hold the fresh presidential election on October 17.

The election date was later vacated to October 26, to allow the commission time to adequately prepare for the poll.

President Kenyatta visited candidates at Westlands Primary School in Nairobi on Wednesday last week.

Prior to the commencement of exams, the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) announced that it had acquired new machines to expedite the processing of examination results, indicating that the results of the two exams will be out earlier.