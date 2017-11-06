6 November 2017

Kenya: KQ Partners With Europe Tour Operator to Boost Tourism

By Kennedy Kangethe

Nairobi — Kenya Airways and KLM have partnered with one of the largest charter airline operator in Europe - TUI to boost tourism numbers in Kenya.

The partnership targets tourists taking package trips to Kenya's various top destinations including the coastal towns of Mombasa and Diani as well as the Maasai Mara National Reserve.

Under the partnership, TUI (formerly known as Thompson) will book its Kenya-bound customers on Kenya Airways and KLM flights.

Customers will be connected to their tourist destination through Kenya Airways hub, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), in Nairobi.

"Kenya Airways is excited to partner with TUI, one of the leading global tour operators. This partnership will underscore the important role that Kenya Airways plays in the growth of tourism, specifically creating vital linkages between Kenya and the international tourism source market," Kenya Airways Head of Global Marketing Jacque Muhati said.

TUI returns to the Kenyan market three years after suspending its operations in the country.

It previously operated its own charter plane into Mombasa.

