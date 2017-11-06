Kenya: Basketball Play-Offs Enter Final Stretch

This year's Kenya Basketball Federation men and women's Division One play-offs quarter-finals will enter its second week this weekend with nine Game One fixtures of the best-of-three series in Nairobi, Eldoret, Nakuru and Kisumu.

On Saturday coach Moses "Chopper" Shida's KDF Morans, who topped the men's Division Two table standings with 34 points, will open their play-offs promotion campaign against eighth rated Riara University.

Blazers, who scooped the third position after garnering 31 points from 13 wins and six loses, will face a tricky outing against sixth placed MKU Thika in their opener.

The top eight teams in each league qualified for the play-offs quarter-finals.

JKUAT, LITTLE PRINCE FACE-OFF

Fourth-placed Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology clash with fifth-placed Little Prince.

Africa Nazarene University, who grabbed third position in the women's Division One, lock horns with rank outsiders JKUAT.

In another men's Division One play-offs quarters match, Africa Nazarene University will confront fellow students Strathmore University.

ANU qualified for the play-offs after finishing third on the 12-team standings with 38 points, while their opponents earned a ticket after emerging sixth with 35 points.

In the same category, coach Gitau Waringo's Kenyatta University Pirates, who once played in the Premier League, host Kisumu-based Lakeside in Game One.

Game Two matches will played on Sunday as the teams eye promotion to the Premier League next season.

Joseph Amoko, Kenya Basketball Federation competitions secretary, said teams which finished in top four positions on the final standings in all categories have an advantage of playing two opening matches at their backyard.

Two teams Masaku Sparks and Emyba have already qualified for the women and men's Division One league play-offs semi-final after knocking out their opponents with a 2-0 victory last weekend.

Masaku Sparks defeated Gladiators twice 66-34 and 66-42 to advance while Emyba clobbered 4 Christ 69-61 and 75-67.

FIXTURES

Saturday: At Upper Hill School - KDF Morans v Riara University (8.30am), Blazers v MKU Thika (10am), JKUAT v Little Prince (11.30am), ANU-women v JKUAT (1pm), Pirates v Lakeside (2.30pm), ANU-men v Strathmore University (4pm).

Sunday: At Upper Hill School - Footprints v Daystar University (8.30am), JKUAT v ANU (10am), Riara University v KDF Morans (11.30am), Little Prince v JKUAT (1pm), MKU Thika v Blazers (2.30pm), Strathmore University v ANU (4pm)

Premier League

Saturday: At KPA Makande Gymnasium: KPA-women v USIU-A Tigers (2pm), KPA-women v USIU-A Flames (4pm).

At Kenyatta Sports Ground Kisumu: Lady Bucks v Strathmore University 10am.

Eldoret: Eldonets v Barclays Bank (10am).

At Menengai High School in Nakuru: Nakuru Club v World Hope 10am.