Kenya: Choppers on Standby to Deliver KCSE Exam Papers to Marooned Centres

Embu — The government has placed helicopters on standby to aid in delivery of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exam papers to areas in Eastern region experiencing heavy rains, regional coordinator Wycliffe Ogallo has said.

He has assured candidates sitting for the exam that they will receive their papers on time and guaranteed them of security.

Speaking after witnessing the launch of the exam in Embu town, Ogallo cited areas like Marsabit, Mandera, Isiolo and Moyale and lower Eastern regions as some that were experiencing flooding.

"We have put in place optimum security measures so that students can sit for their exams in quiet and enabling conditions. Exams will be delivered by helicopters in the areas experiencing heavy rains," he said.

Accompanied by Regional Education Director Margaret Leisuda, the commissioner wished all the candidates success in their examinations assuring them that the government takes their commitment to advance in education seriously.

School principals and education officials were on hand to receive the exam papers during the 6am function also witnessed by the Regional Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) coordinator Phoebe Njagi.

Leisuda said they were liasing with centre managers to ensure smooth flow during the examination period.