6 November 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Monetary Support to Disadvantaged Students

Keren — The Office of the Labor and Human Welfare branch at the Hagaz sub zone indicated that monetary support has been extended to 165 disadvantaged students in the sub zone.

The head of the branch office, Mr. Solomon Mehari said that the objective of the support extended was to enable the disadvantaged students to continue their education without any problem.

The Ministry of Labor and Human welfare branch also indicated that in the last 10 months around 1.5 million Nakfa has been disbursed to 1200 families of martyrs.

In the same vein, sustainable seminars have been conducted with a view to prevent under age marriages and FGM as well as on strengthening the committees for children's rights and villages rehabilitation.

