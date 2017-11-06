6 November 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Election of Area Administrators and Magistrates

Mendefera — Elections with the objective of replacing the outgoing area administrators, managing directors and magistrates who served for two years terms was conducted in Dubaruwa sub zone.

At the election which has been conducted from 18 October, the outgoing administrators and magistrates presented two years activity report to their constituents at a meeting conducted in their respective areas.

Reports indicate that, in Temajila administrative area an administrator and a managing director; in Adi-Gebrekefelet administrative area an administrator; and in Dembe-Guuf, Mereb, Geza-Lamza and Adi-Geda administrative areas, magistrates were elected.

In a speech he delivered, the administrator of Dubaruwa sub zone, Mr Abraha Teka called on the newly elected area administrators and magistrates to diligently and faithfully serve the people that elected them, and residents to encourage and cooperate with them.

