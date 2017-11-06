Kenya: Slain Rugby Star Was in a Troubled Relationship With 'Pregnant' Lover - Kin

International rugby player Mike Okombe who was killed on Saturday night had a troubled relationship with his girlfriend, friends and relatives said.

The Nation yesterday learnt that early in the year, the woman almost stabbed him when they disagreed.

However, Okombe flatly rejected suggestions from his friends to end the troubled relationship, saying his girlfriend was pregnant. The two had a child.

Okombe, 27, described by colleagues and friends as a talented player, was stabbed to death at OliveInn area in Nakuru town.

BIRTHDAY PARTY

Rongai Officer Commanding Police Division Japheth Kioko said Okombe and his 37-year-old girlfriend, were attending the birthday party of a friend's child when the killing took place.

"They were at Mr Calvin Otieno's house around 7pm. The two were having an argument when (she) went for a knife which she used to stab Okombe," the police boss told journalists.

Mr Otieno is also a rugby player.

The OCPD added that after stabbing Okombe in the chest, the woman fled.

"The assailant is at large but police officers, including those from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, are looking for her," Mr Kioko added.

According to friends, the rugby player was rushed to Valley Hospital in Nakuru town but was pronounced dead on arrival.

INSTRUMENTAL PLAYER

Okombe has been one of the pillars of the Rugby 15s team and has represented the country in several tournaments in and out of Kenya. He was an instrumental player for the Kenya Simbas side over the years.

The Topfry Nakuru RFC player had recently moved to Kabras Sugar Club.

Okombe was part of the squad that beat Namibia in 2014.

His team recorded historic wins against Tunisia, Portugal and Spain in 2015.

Immediately the news of his death spread, rugby players, managers and fans flooded his family with messages of condolences.

Most described him as a kindhearted and devoted rugby player.

"We have lost a good friend and player... RIP Okombe," Rahma Halako said on Facebook.

Said Mr Ali Asman Mohammed in his post: "Another missed flavour in our sweet sport... RIP Mike."

Colleagues said Okombe took the game fast, developing an excellent passing technique with great footwork and a lightning-quick rugby brain.