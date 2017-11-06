6 November 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia Praises Somaliland Elections in a Rare Gesture

Tagged:

Related Topics

The November 13 Presidential election in the breakaway state of Somaliland was discussed in the one week consultative meeting that brought together Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and regional states heads.

According to an official privy to the meeting attendants praised what they said was a well organised election and a show of democracy in the region. This was to be the first time that Somaliland is mentioned at least positively at a high level meeting in Somalia.

Somalia has in the past declined to recognise Somaliland's self declared independence. Somaliland which was a British protectorate broke away from former Italian colony Somalia in 1991 following the collapse of the Said Barre regime and this will be it's third presidential elections.

Somalia

Pro-IS Group Chief Survives U.S. Strike, Says Regional Leader

The leader of the Pro-Islamic State group in Somalia has survived U.S. airstrikes which targeted caves in a remote… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.