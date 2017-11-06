Somalia Praises Somaliland Elections in a Rare Gesture

The November 13 Presidential election in the breakaway state of Somaliland was discussed in the one week consultative meeting that brought together Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and regional states heads.

According to an official privy to the meeting attendants praised what they said was a well organised election and a show of democracy in the region. This was to be the first time that Somaliland is mentioned at least positively at a high level meeting in Somalia.

Somalia has in the past declined to recognise Somaliland's self declared independence. Somaliland which was a British protectorate broke away from former Italian colony Somalia in 1991 following the collapse of the Said Barre regime and this will be it's third presidential elections.