6 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: 'Hain the Pain' (A)gain

analysis By Brij Maharaj

Veteran anti-apartheid activist and one of the leaders of the movement in London, Peter Hain, is the man apartheid-supporting whites loved to hate (and he acknowledges that some still do, even expats in the UK). In the apartheid era he was called 'Hain the pain', and no doubt his detractors in the looting club of the ANC government would do the same, as he mobilises against corruption in the Zuma ANC government in the UK, especially in the banking sector.

Although he is of Caucasian descent, it would be difficult to label Peter Hain a racist, which is the ANC government's default, defensive response to critiques of its policies and actions. Peter Hain's activist parents were arrested, jailed, banned and harassed between 1961-1966, and were forced to flee to the UK when he was a teenager. As a 19-year-old, Peter Hain played a leading role in ensuring that the apartheid pariah state was isolated internationally, especially in the sporting sector, and he became a leading light in the anti-apartheid movement. He led the campaign to stop rugby and cricket matches between the UK and SA between 1969-1970. In 1971, he initiated a similar, successful campaign in Australia.

Not surprisingly, the...

