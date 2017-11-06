Kenya: Former Lobbyists for Kenya Entangled in Trump-Russia Probe

Two powerful former lobbyists for Kenyan administrations have become entangled in a US special counsel's investigation of possible collusion between the Russian government and Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, whose firm was paid nearly Sh207,553,480 ($2 million) to lobby in Washington on behalf of Daniel arap Moi's administration, was indicted on October 30 for allegedly acting as an unregistered agent for foreign interests.

POLITICAL INTERESTS

Lobbyist Tony Podesta, whose firm was paid at least Sh9,339,906 ($90,000) by President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration in 2015, resigned the same day as head of his lobbying group amidst allegations that he had assisted Mr Manafort's allegedly illegal work for Ukrainian political interests.

Mr Manafort was retained 25 years ago to improve Mr Moi's image in Washington at a time when the State Department and the US embassy in Nairobi were pushing for an end to single-party politics in Kenya.

Mr Podesta's chief lobbying objective for Kenya was to "assist the national airline to get direct landing rights in the US," Kenyan US Ambassador Robinson Njeru Githae said in 2015.

Kenya Airways has since gotten clearance for direct flights to the US, but American authorities have yet to give the final approval that would allow the service to begin.

The contracts between Kenyan governments and these two influential lobbying firms are among several deals the Kenyatta administration and its predecessors have made over the years with high-priced agents of influence in Washington.

In June, for example, the Kenyatta administration agreed to pay a US lobbying firm a total of Sh31,133,000 ($300,000) for three months' work to help protect Kenya's preferential trade terms under the Agoa programme.

That firm, the Sonoran Policy Group, also has links to the Trump presidential campaign.

US AID

The group's head, Stuart Jolly, served as field director for Mr Trump's White House campaign. Jacob Daniels, the firm's vice president of public policy, worked on Mr Trump's presidential inauguration committee after leading the Republican candidate's campaign in the politically important state of Michigan.

In 2015, the Kenyatta administration retained one of Washington's best-known persuasion specialists to conduct a Sh14,009,860 ($135,000), three-month initiative to prevent Kenya from losing US aid due to what the State Department had described as the country's inadequate efforts to combat sex trafficking.

That work performed by Squire Patton Boggs, an especially powerful lobbying firm, may have played a role in Kenya's subsequent success in avoiding US penalties for perceived shortcomings in the fight against sex trafficking.

The Kenyan government headed by Mr Kenyatta also spent more than $2 million earlier this decade for image-enhancement efforts carried out jointly by the Washington firms CLS & Associates and the Moffett Group.

Opposition figures in Kenya have also retained US lobbyists to help gain hearings in Washington for their criticisms of President Kenyatta's performance.

Recently filed US Justice Department documents show that the Nairobi law firm headed by Paul Mwangi, Raila Odinga's legal advisor, has agreed to pay a Washington attorney's office $32,000 for services this month.

NASA

Paul Mwangi & Co Advocates is retaining the Law Offices of Gary Silverstein to serve as "consultants and advisors with regard to various federal agency and legislative issues pertaining to the rule of law and democracy in Kenya," according to the October 30 filing.

Nasa has meanwhile contracted directly with Aristotle International, a consulting firm headed by John Phillips. He was deported from Kenya a few days prior to the later-annulled August 8 presidential election.

Mr Phillips, who had worked on Mr Odinga's presidential campaign for nearly two months, was removed from his Nairobi residence and flown out of Kenya for supposedly violating visa regulations.

According to a September filing with US authorities, Aristotle International is conducting a fundraising campaign on Nasa's behalf. Mr Phillips' firm has also sought to "enlist United States government support for a fair and transparent election process in Kenya through meetings/phone calls and emails to and with Members of Congress, Congressional staff and State Department officials," the filing states.

The financial terms of the Nasa-Aristotle agreement have not yet been disclosed.