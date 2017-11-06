6 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The People v the Minister of Police - the Struggle for Safety in Poor Black Communities Continues

analysis By Axolile Notywala

Violence should not be the norm in our communities. We shouldn't have to wake up to screams. Poor, working-class, black communities have been subjected to too many kinds of violence for too long and this needs to come to an end - Social Justice Coalition.

"There are screams every morning, and that's not even far from a police station. And there's no point of reporting, because there's nothing that's going to materialise out of that."

These are the opening lines of a documentary chronicling the Khayelitsha Commission of Inquiry, taken from testimony given by the then General Secretary of the Social Justice Coalition and Khayelitsha resident Phumeza Mlungwana during the commission.

Mlungwana's testimony wasn't just the norm, but was also one of the least violent and horrific pieces of testimony the commission heard. Three years later, black, working-class residents of informal settlements are still subjected to almost constant fear and violence.

With the release of the 2016/2017 crime statistics this reality has yet again been affirmed. Across the Western Cape 17,289 incidents of street robberies were reported. Street robberies, according to Statistics South Africa, are one of the crimes most feared by communities. Nationally 219 street robberies were recorded per...

