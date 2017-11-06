4 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Man, 20, Killed as Heavy Rains Pound the Coast

By Fadhili Fredrick

A young man was swept away by a flooded river in Kwale County.

The 20-year-old from Bengo village was carried away by fast-moving waters of a river in Ramisi as he tried to cross it on his way home.

Acting County Commissioner Mwangi Hiram said this is the first incident reported since the heavy rains started.

He said efforts are underway to retrieve the body but warned villagers to take caution as most rivers are flooded.

"We are asking residents in the county to be more careful, especially when they are crossing flooded streams and rivers. The waters are too strong during this rainy season," he added.

He asked those who have settled near river banks to move to safer grounds, as the rivers might burst its banks due to continued heavy downpour.

Meanwhile the main water pipe at Marere bridge has been damaged by water due to heavy rains currently experienced.

This has resulted into lack of supply of piped water in Kwale Township and some parts of Kinango.

On Thursday, a woman died while two others were injured when a tree fell on them in Mandarin, Mombasa County following heavy rains.

Weathermen say the rains pounding the Coast are to continue until next week.

The waters have submerged some houses in Mombasa and affected visibility.

Small boat operators have been warned to be careful.

