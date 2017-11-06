Kenya's Short Film 'The Editor' Up for an International Award

A Kenyan short film has been shortlisted to compete with other international movies in the FilmConvert Color Up Film Competition where winners will be announced on November 20.

The film titled The Editor starring Riziki Ambrose and written and directed by Mark Maina of the Neophobia fame tells the story of a woman's attempt at editing her own life.

Mr Maina spoke to ActScene and said that the reason he chooses this unconventional genre of film and not the more predictable themes is because he is trying to delve into different genres, with unique elements.

"I need to explore and give good stories which are out of this world and ones by which someone can escape the problems of this world," Mr Maina said.

FilmConvert was launched five years ago and is designed to showcase the best work from users of FilmConvert's arsenal of film emulation tools. All one has to do is submit a film that has been graded by FilmConvert and explain how colour has enhanced their story.

The Editor was written and directed by Maina and he also produced it with Mark Rigaudis who plays Mr Marconi in the film.

This year's entrants will be judged in one of six categories: Creative (fictional), Documentary (non-fiction), Music Video, Wedding, Commercial/Corporate and Non-Fictional (visual) and people are able to vote on social media which closes on Tuesday.

Mr Maina made his directorial debut with Too Late in 2013, and gained considerable attention for his second short film, Consigned to Oblivion in 2014.

The acclaim of these independent films gave him the opportunity to make his first feature, Boxed, in 2017.

The films explore human morality and the malleable nature of memory and personal identity. His body of work is permeated by nonlinear storytelling and corresponding relationships between visual language and narrative elements.

The winners will walk with monetary and film making products from Atomos, RØDE Microphones, Marmoset, Story & Heart, and Stillmotion; and the judges this year include Patrick Moreau from Emmy-Award Winning Stillmotion, Peabody, Winning documentary filmmaker Emily Mc Million, successful Director and Colorist Noam Kroll, Co-Founder of Story&Heart and Emmy-Award Winner Justin DeMers.