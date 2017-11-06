The Gauteng Liquor Board has fined Cubana in Fourways R200 000 for serving alcohol after the cut off time on the morning when former Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana assaulted three women.

Gauteng Economic Development MEC Lebogang Maile's spokesperson Castro Ngobese said R150 000 of the R200 000 has been suspended for five years.

"If a similar offence is committed during the five years, the R150 000 would be upheld. The board would also make a decision whether to withdraw their licence or not," Ngobese said.

The Gauteng Liquor Act 2 of 2003 states that "the holder of a nightclub liquor licence may, withstanding any law to the contrary, sell liquor on any day during the prescribed time".

According to Maile, Cubana contravened the Gauteng Liquor Act, which allowed the sale of alcohol in nightclubs between 08:00 and 02:00.

"We have set strict time frames within which the Liquor Board must report back on this matter before necessary action can be taken.

This is necessitated by the fact that the festive season is upon us, such unfortunate situations might arise and [the] Liquor Board can be used as a scapegoat, whereas the Gauteng Liquor Act of 2003 is clear on such matters," Maile said.

On the fateful day in August, video footage surfaced of Manana assaulting the women at the nightclub in Fourways. Manana later stepped down as Deputy Minister of Higher Education.

He was convicted of three counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after pleading guilty to the charges.

He is expected back in court on November 7 for sentencing proceedings to begin.

Source: News24