6 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Two People Admitted in Mombasa With Cholera-Like Symptoms

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Winnie Atieno

Health officials in Mombasa County have isolated two people with cholera-like symptoms to curb its spread.

The two are suffering from acute diarrhoea and were admitted at Likoni District Hospital on Sunday.

ISOLATED

They are being treated in an isolation ward.

County chief health officer Khadija Shikely said medics are analysing whether the two are suffering from cholera.

"Two weeks ago we had a cholera case but we managed to contain it. We have been treating numerous diarrhoea cases in Mombasa," she said.

The highly contagious disease is spread by eating contaminated food or drinking contaminated water.

When it rains heavily in Mombasa, hospitals usually receive a number of patients suffering from cholera or cholera-like symptoms.

TESTS

Dr Shikely said a team of public health officers have been creating awareness on proper sanitation.

"Anyone with acute or prolonged diarrhoea and vomiting should immediately seek treatment in hospital," she added.

A source at the hospital said samples from the two patients have been taken for tests to find out if they are suffering from cholera.

"They came here vomiting and suffering from non-stop diarrhoea. It is a highly likely a cholera case but let's wait for their [test results from their] samples, which have been taken for further analysis at the government chemist," said the source.

Heavy rains are currently pounding the Coast and many areas in Kenya, causing flooding.

Kenya

Oil-Rich Yet On Edge in Turkana

Rebecca Ekale doesn't believe anything good can come from the black gold bonanza that will bring untold riches to arid… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.