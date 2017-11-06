Kenya: Two People Admitted in Mombasa With Cholera-Like Symptoms

Health officials in Mombasa County have isolated two people with cholera-like symptoms to curb its spread.

The two are suffering from acute diarrhoea and were admitted at Likoni District Hospital on Sunday.

ISOLATED

They are being treated in an isolation ward.

County chief health officer Khadija Shikely said medics are analysing whether the two are suffering from cholera.

"Two weeks ago we had a cholera case but we managed to contain it. We have been treating numerous diarrhoea cases in Mombasa," she said.

The highly contagious disease is spread by eating contaminated food or drinking contaminated water.

When it rains heavily in Mombasa, hospitals usually receive a number of patients suffering from cholera or cholera-like symptoms.

TESTS

Dr Shikely said a team of public health officers have been creating awareness on proper sanitation.

"Anyone with acute or prolonged diarrhoea and vomiting should immediately seek treatment in hospital," she added.

A source at the hospital said samples from the two patients have been taken for tests to find out if they are suffering from cholera.

"They came here vomiting and suffering from non-stop diarrhoea. It is a highly likely a cholera case but let's wait for their [test results from their] samples, which have been taken for further analysis at the government chemist," said the source.

Heavy rains are currently pounding the Coast and many areas in Kenya, causing flooding.