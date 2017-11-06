Angola: Lunda Norte - Assistance to DRC Refugees Reiterated

Dundo — Angola will continue providing its assistance to the refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congo based in northeastern Lunda Norte province.

The assurance was given by the minister of Social Action, Family and Women Promotion, Victoria Francisco Correia, during a visit to the refugee camp in the municipality of Lóvua.

During the visit, the minister announced the distribution of plots of land for the refugees to fend for themselves.

The minister who was accompanied by Lunda Norte governor, told the refugees to take initiatives to their own benefit.

She on the occasion formally handed over a tent of 400 expected in Lunda Norte soon, to improve the accommodation of 3,462 refugees and people in surrounding locations.

Meanwhile, the minister was briefed by the official of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Philippa Candler, on the war situation in the DRC.

According to the UNHCR official, the conflict has dropped in intensity but the humanitarian situation remains worrying.

5,338 of the 31,241 refugees registered since March this year at the provisional Cacanda camp, near Dundo city, await transfer to the UN-supervised camp of Lóvua.

Of the total number of refugees, 9,975 have freely returned to their country of origin, while others found shelter provided by relatives in local communities.

Official data say that since the refugees came to the Angolan Lunda norte camp, 366 children were born, 14 of which died of various diseases.