6 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Lunda Norte - Assistance to DRC Refugees Reiterated

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dundo — Angola will continue providing its assistance to the refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congo based in northeastern Lunda Norte province.

The assurance was given by the minister of Social Action, Family and Women Promotion, Victoria Francisco Correia, during a visit to the refugee camp in the municipality of Lóvua.

During the visit, the minister announced the distribution of plots of land for the refugees to fend for themselves.

The minister who was accompanied by Lunda Norte governor, told the refugees to take initiatives to their own benefit.

She on the occasion formally handed over a tent of 400 expected in Lunda Norte soon, to improve the accommodation of 3,462 refugees and people in surrounding locations.

Meanwhile, the minister was briefed by the official of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Philippa Candler, on the war situation in the DRC.

According to the UNHCR official, the conflict has dropped in intensity but the humanitarian situation remains worrying.

5,338 of the 31,241 refugees registered since March this year at the provisional Cacanda camp, near Dundo city, await transfer to the UN-supervised camp of Lóvua.

Of the total number of refugees, 9,975 have freely returned to their country of origin, while others found shelter provided by relatives in local communities.

Official data say that since the refugees came to the Angolan Lunda norte camp, 366 children were born, 14 of which died of various diseases.

Angola

Soccer - 1º De Maio De Benguela Beat Petro As Championship Ends

1º de Maio de Benguela beat Petro de Luanda 1-0 Sunday in a 30th and last round of the national first division… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.