6 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Who Is Lord Peter Hain and Why Are Zupta Bots Trolling Him?

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

It's a cliché of course, but those who don't know history are bound to repeat it. It didn't take the Zuptabots long to start trolling Lord Peter Hain on Twitter. Hain knows all about it, as did his mother and father, who were both jailed and banned by the apartheid regime. The oppressive state also hounded Hain in London for his work as an anti-apartheid activist and leader in the global campaign to isolate all-white South African sports teams from competing internationally. It was this boycott that eventually helped tip the scales towards democracy. By MARIANNE THAMM.

It was the late teacher, poet, journalist and activist Dennis Brutus, who had been jailed on Robben Island and fled into exile in 1966, who first realised that the apartheid state would find ways around global economic disinvestment and cultural sanctions and boycotts. There were always friends of Apartheid South Africa, such as France, the US and the UK, who were happy to do business with the white minority government and who would later use their veto vote in the UN.

But there was one thing Brutus knew would jolt white South Africa to its very core; if sports teams - particularly cricket...

South Africa

Is It Time to Ban Old Flag?

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has asked whether it is time to ban the old South African flag after the furore it created… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.