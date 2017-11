Benguela — 1º de Maio de Benguela beat Petro de Luanda 1-0 Sunday in a 30th and last round of the national first division football championship at Benguela city's Idelfrides Palhares da Costa stadium.

The sole goal of the match was scored by Caporal in the 28 minute, following a free kick.

Petro de Luanda with 62 points finished in the second position of the GirabolaZap 2017 won by 1º de Agosto with 65. 1º de Maio de Benguela escaped demotion after reaching 40 points in the tenth position.