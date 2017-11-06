4 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Writer Ngonguita Diogo to Recite At Angola-Brazil Cultural Centre

Luanda — The Angolan writer, Ngonguita Diogo is due to recite the poetry entitled "um brinde à dipanda" at Angola-Brazil Cultural Centre (CCBA) on Thursday November 9 in Luanda.

During the event, the writer is also expected to declaim poems by Agostinho Neto, Mário Arsénio, António Gonçalves, Luís Rosa Lopes, Nguimba Ngola and of her own and will share the stage with Ângelo Reis,Universo Mavambo, Ismael Farinha and Júlio Gil e Círios.

The event will also mark the 42nd independence anniversary of Angola.

Ngonguita Diogo was born on May 4 in Ndalatando city, northern Cuanza Norte province.

She has already released several books in the market such as "Weza a princesa" (2010), reedited in Portugal, "Sinay" (2011), reedited in Brazil, "A minha baratinha" (2011), "Acudam Maria do Rangel" (2013) and "Da alma ao corpo" (2014).

Ngonguita Diogo is a member of the Angolan Lev'arte movement and director of the African Humanitarian Affairs in Brazil's Letters Academy.

