Kenya: Ruthless Kenya Police Go 15 Points Clear in Hockey League

Runaway leaders Kenya Police on Saturday opened a 15-point lead at the top of the Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League after a 4-0 win over Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCA-U) in their match at City Park Stadium, Nairobi.

A brace from skipper Oliver Echenje set the law enforcers on the path to victory, with Samuel Wokila and Robert Masibo also getting their names on the score sheet to give their team the three points.

The win saw Police maintain their unbeaten start to the season and they remain in pole position to reclaim the title they last won in 2013.

NAKURU BEAT KU

In another match, Nakuru came from a goal down to beat Kenyatta University Vultures 3-1 at the same venue.

Police coach Kenneth Kaunda believes the best is yet to come from his charges, challenging them to maintain their top form. "We were brilliant today and totally deserved the three points after an all rounded display. We were slow off the blocks but the goal allowed us to settle and we were able to pin them back," Kaunda told Nation Sport.

"There are still a lot of matches to be played before the season ends. So far so good, everything is going according to plan," the tactician added.

After a dull first quarter, Police went ahead three minutes after the second quarter as Echenje, who made his debut for the national team in last week's Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, flicked Wokila's cross past KCA-U keeper Collins Odongo.

The students had to wait until the third quarter to again break down the students' defence as Echenje blasted home Willis Okeyo's short corner. Three minutes later, the game was effectively over as Police showed their prowess in short corners with Wokila this time the scorer to make it 3-0.

KCA-U offered little in attack and their forwards Mitchel Kiara and Kevin Oduor were neutralised by the Police defence led by Sammy Oungo and Masibo. The students defence was caught napping in the 46th minute and Police picked them out to make it 4-0.

Police keeper Martin Agesa had little to do in the match as his side made it 17 wins from 18 matches.

The result saw Police complete a double over their opponents, having won their first leg meeting 3-1. In the second match, Vultures went ahead in the 15th minute courtesy of Kennedy Nyongesa's penalty stroke.

However, the visitors hit back with a hat-trick from John Rioba to complete a remarkable win.