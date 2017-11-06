Kenya: Anne Waiguru On the Spot Over Uhuru Kenyatta Campaign Cash

Some Kirinyaga leaders have put Governor Anne Waiguru on the spot over the Sh51.9 million raised for President Uhuru Kenyatta re-election campaigns.

The leaders and residents want Ms Waiguru and the team that led the campaigns to account for the cash.

10 VEHICLES

The money was contributed by professionals and elected leaders through the initiative of Ms Waiguru prior to the October 26 presidential repeat poll.

The leaders complained that there were very few campaign activities in the area and challenged the committee that was handling the money to explain how it was spent.

The residents, some who participated in the campaigns, recollected that the money was raised and deposited in a bank account.

Two members of the Kirinyaga County Assembly, a senior official at Jubilee headquarters in Nairobi and an MP were signatories to the account.

"We want to be told where much of the cash went because only 10 vehicles were branded and few campaign roadshows conducted. This is a scandal," said Mr Peter Kariuki from Mwea.

11,000

Another resident, Mr Ephraim Warui said he was shocked when he heard that the whole amount collected was used in the campaigns yet not even a single major political rally was held to drum up support for President Kenyatta

"I was involved in the campaigns and I really doubt that the all the money was used for the intended purpose," said Mr Warui.

And in Kirinyaga Central Constituency, Mr Paul Kagema said, more than 11,000 people did not turn up to cast their votes because there was poor mobilization.

"The money for campaigns was not spent well in this constituency and that is why such a big number of voters failed to vote. In fact Sh13 million of that money had been contributed by the President himself," said Mr Kagema.

Kirinyaga County Assembly Majority Leader Murango Kamau admitted that he was among the account signatories but insisted that money was transparently used in the campaigns.

SH11 MILLION

He, however, claimed that his committee only received Sh11 million, which was deposited in the local Cooperative Bank account.

"I only know of Sh11 million and I can clearly account for it. I think the difference was a pledge by MCAS, MPS, and professionals," he said.

Asked about the money sent by the president, Mr Kamau responded: "I heard the money was given out by the Head of State but I think it was spent on paying Jubilee poll agents."

Mr Kamau accused some of the MPS-- whom he claimed received daily reports on the use of the cash-- of inciting the residents to protest and politicising the issue for their own selfish interests.

"Some of these MPS who are even undermining the county government are behaving like saints but they are not," said Mr Kamau.

The majority leader said he was away for a seminar but promised to produce a bank statement showing detailed information on the usage of the cash.

SH51M

But a senior elected county leader, who sought anonymity citing sensitivity of the matter, gave conflicting figures.

"What I know is that Sh45 million was raised for campaigns and handed over to the committee. The majority leader, Mr Kamau, and his colleagues are the only ones who were signatories to the bank account and they should tell us whether the money was used well or not," said the politician

On October 10, Governor Waiguru announced that a record Sh51.9 million had been contributed in two days for President Kenyatta Uhuru re-election campaigns.

She explained that the money would be used for roadshows and to mobilise voters in the region.

According to Ms Waiguru, leaders-- who included MCAS-- contributed generously towards the campaigns.

UNITY

"We have sacrificed ourselves to raise this amount of money because we want the campaigns for our president in this region to be successful," she told Jubilee supporters at Sifa Gardens in Kutus town.

She went on: "We are taking these campaigns seriously and every resident should know that."

Ms Waiguru noted that for the first time in the history of the region, leaders had come together for a common goal.

The county boss said the leaders were united to ensure that 99 percent of voters turn out on October 26 to cast their voters in favour of President Kenyatta.

"This time we want to make sure that almost all the voters go to their respective polling stations to vote for the Head of State. We are working day and night to deliver as many votes as possible," she said then.

Efforts to get a comment from Ms Waiguru in Sunday were unsuccessful as the Nation's calls to her phone went unanswered.

On Monday, she dismissed the claims and accused the media and her opponents of seeking to tarnish her name.

The governor banged her phone and refused to talk when asked to explain how the cash was used.