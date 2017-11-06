South Africa: The President's Reapers - Zuma Sets the Stage for the Dlamini-Zuma Wrecking Crew

analysis

If the NDZ/MKMVA cap fits, wear it. By RICHARD POPLAK.

With additional reporting by Bheki Simelane

On the way to the West Rand township of Kagiso on Sunday morning, any driver travelling from Johannesburg to see President Jacob Zuma give another of those ubiquitous OR Tambo lectures would have encountered the dregs of the Old Mutual Soweto Marathon. At 10:00 the race winners were probably already back in Kenya, and the middle of the field was a terrible thing to witness: the long dead inhabitants of a disco necropolis hurling their carcasses through time and space, pit-patting on the asphalt in mid-range Nikes, as if fleeing the rump of some disaster that's far more terrifying than death - Vegan Day at the local cemetery; an amorous gravedigger; an Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma political rally.

The media invite promised an exegesis of the life and times of the second greatest ANC president. But this was merely the ruse to sucker the press into attending a campaign event for Zuma's preferred candidate. Dlamini Zuma would not be in attendance, but as the morning wore on, it was clear that many others in her cabal certainly would be.

If you've been keeping up with...