Nigeria: ASUU Set to Review Pact With Govt

Lagos — The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is planning to hold its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting this week to review the Memorandum of Action (MoA) signed with the Federal Government before the suspension of its strike a few months ago.

Both government and ASUU had agreed to a memorandum of action, which stipulated that the Federal Government would have implemented its agreed contents latest by October 2017.

The Federal Government, according to investigation, was, however, yet to implement issuance of licence for the registration of Nigerian University Pension Company (NUPEMCO), which it promised to do within two weeks of strike suspension.

The government was also alleged to have defaulted in payment of earned academic allowances and revitalisation funds for public universities.

Some University of Ibadan (UI) lecturers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, noted that it was unfortunate that the government has not paid as promised by end of October.

They said they had asked their leadership not to suspend the strike until the government pays the money as promised but were persuaded to test the government.

Based on the tension generated on campuses, ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, had sent a mail to all members to douse the tension over the delay in the payment of earned academic allowances.

In another development, the General Overseer, The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Worldwide, Pastor Adejare Enoch Adeboye, has urged the Federal Government to ensure robust allocation is given to education in the next year budget.

Adeboye, who spoke yesterday through the Assistant General Overseer, Administration & Personnel, Pastor Johnson Odesola, at RCCG Headquarters (Throne of Grace), Ebute-Metta, where he ministered on "Breaking Forth" and prayed specially for all fathers, intending fathers and their families, said that the nation had come of age to focus on those areas that would make the nation great and assert her as the greatest economy in Africa.

The cleric, who also congratulated Nigeria on her rating by the World Bank report, said it behooves on the nation to now target education, as developed nations did to move to the position of limelight they occupy today.

Adeboye, who stressed that scholarship and bursary had always been in the budget but average poor Nigerians do not have access, said that education should not be optional but made mandatory.