South Africa: Disabled Pupils' Constitutional Right to Transport Under Spotlight in Court

Pupils with disabilities have a constitutional right to school transport and failure to provide it is discriminatory. A case will be heard in the Pietermaritzbug High Court on Tuesday that will put these rights - and government failures - in the spotlight. By PUSELETSO NTHATE.

Equal Education (EE) hopes to force the departments of basic education and transport in KwaZulu-Natal to provide transport for pupils with disabilities in the impoverished Nqutu area.

EE is concerned about a lack of a transport plan for pupils travelling to 12 schools in the area. Investigating conditions in the area, it learnt that a mother had to carry her daughter to school until she was no longer able to do so. Another learner had to drive her electric wheelchair 5km because she cannot afford private transport.

On Tuesday, SECTION27 will represent Siphilisa Isizwe, an organisation supporting disabled children, when joining forces with EE in a case to be heard at the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Siphilisa Isizwe was admitted as a friend of the court and it aims to represent learners with disabilities in Nqutu to be included in the province's plans for scholar transport.

Siphilisa Isizwe is based in and services the Umkhanyakude District,...