Mauritius: Civil Servants Play Essential Roles to Serve the Country, DPM Collendavelloo Says

press release

The annual Civil Service kermesse of the Public Officer's Welfare Council (POWC), aiming to bring together public officers and their families to participate in recreational and cultural activities, was held yesterday in the Gymkhana Grounds, Vacoas. This year, it comprised special features in line with the celebration of the silver jubilee of the POWC; the 25 years of the Republic of Mauritius; the 50 years of the Independence of Mauritius and the 250 years of the Mauritius Police Force.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Ivan Collendavelloo, the Minister of Civil Service and Administrative Reforms, Mr Eddy Boissézon, and other eminent personalities were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Deputy Prime Minister commended the officers of the Civil Service for their dedication and support to the Government over the years. The civil servants, he underlined, ranging from different fields such as finance, human resources, administrative amongst others, play essential roles to serve the country. The activities and work undertaken by this labour force have been remarkable and are key to the existence of the democratic state, he added.

For his part, Minister Boissézon pointed out that the kermesse, which is one of the major activities of the POWC, is an opportunity for public officers, their families and members of the public to interact in a convivial and stress-free environment. The kermesse, he said, also demonstrates the savoir-faire of the public officers. In the face of digitalisation, the Civil Service has transformed itself into a more paperless and technology based service, he added.

The event was organised by the POWC, which falls under the aegis of the Ministry of Civil Service and Administrative Reforms, to promote the welfare of public officers and their families. Around 60 stalls of Staff Welfare Associations of different ministries and departments showcased their activities as well as engaged in the sale of products such as plants, food, clothes amongst others. It provided them with a platform to raise funds so as to organise their respective welfare activities.