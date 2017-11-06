As the countdown towards the 6th edition of the Nigerian Sports Award gets hotter, the organisers of the prestigious awards have announced that the voting phase will close as scheduled by midnight of Sunday, November 12, 2017.

According to the spokesman for the award and the Executive Director, Unmissable Incentives Limited, Mr. Kayode Idowu, the voting phase which started on Thursday, October 5, 2017 is expected to close as stipulated by timelines for this year's award ceremony.

He stated that of the 19 categories which will be awarded this year, 4 of them are open to voting by the general public (Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year as well as Sports Governor of the year and Sports Administrator of the year). Idowu urged sports loving Nigerians who still wish to vote for them to take the opportunity of the remaining few days to do so before the deadline.

He noted that interested members of the public should send an SMS: SMOTY for Sportsman of the Year; SWOTY for Sportswoman of the Year; SGOTY for Sports Governor of the Year; or SAOTY for Sports Administrator of the Year and the name of the athlete to 33140.

"They can also nominate through twitter using the hashtag #SWOTY, #SMOTY, #SGOTY or #SAOTY and the name of the choice winner to @ngrsportsaward," he said.

The Nigerian Sports Award is an award to recognize and celebrate outstanding performances by our sports men and women, also personalities whose performances shone brightest at local and international level in the course of the year.

The 2017 Nigerian Sports Award Ceremony is scheduled to hold on Friday, November 17, 2017, at the Banquet Hall, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos by 6pm prompt.