6 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Cape Town Dams, Part 2 - Memory Lane At a Glance

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

It's not the first time Cape Town and the surrounds have had a water supply problem. Over the last two centuries, it has lurched through a few crises. Here's how we survived to meet this one. By JASON NORWOOD-YOUNG and MARELISE VAN DER MERWE.

Read Part 1

Cape Town's history is intrinsically linked to its water supply, and water shortages are nothing new. Water restrictions have been part of the furniture for generations, including in the early 1900s, after key reservoirs were built and during a 1916 water augmentation scheme. The year 1928 saw demand exceeding supply despite interventions.

The city has bounced from one water crisis to another over the last two centuries, with water shortages in the early 1800s forcing the British to appoint the City's first waterworks engineer. By 1875, the first hydraulic engineer was appointed to deal with water shortages at that time, and by the close of the century, Cape Town's water problems were temporarily quenched by the Woodhead reservoir at the top of Table Mountain. But not for long. The population is growing and the water supply is shrinking - that is one thing that has not changed. Ready for a trip down memory...

South Africa

Is It Time to Ban Old Flag?

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has asked whether it is time to ban the old South African flag after the furore it created… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.