6 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: UFS Student Arrested for Sexual Assault

A University of the Free State student has been arrested after he sexually assaulted a fellow student at a residence on the main campus over the weekend.

In a statement released by the institution, it said that the alleged incident took place on Saturday, November 4.

"All the necessary emotional and psychological support is provided to the victim, who stays in a residence on campus," the university said.

A formal investigation was underway and decisive action would be taken, the institution said.

Further information was not immediately available.

