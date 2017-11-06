6 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Police Fail to Stop Glebelands Deadly Collections

analysis By Vanessa Burger

For those of you still paying attention to the effects of political interference and the ensuing destruction of our country's law enforcement on ordinary people and poor communities in particular, the following serves as yet another dismal example of the futility and frustration of trying to induce the SAPS to fulfil their constitutionally mandated obligation to "serve and protect" all South Africa's citizens.

As has been previously reported, Glebelands Hostel's deadly collections began again on Wednesday 25 October when a meeting was held at Block 52. A Glebelands block meeting or collections = death. The police know this, and they also know that the death may not only be that of a lowly hostel resident - whose lives are so clearly of little consequence to anyone beyond their own families - but may be the death of another ANC councillor, assassinations that have brought the lethal fall-out of the rot within the ANC to global attention.

The following does not of course include the plethora of background information provided to police relevant to those in charge of the collections, which, if the attention of crime intelligence was not focused on the president's imaginary enemies instead of real criminals and real...

