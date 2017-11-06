Nigeria: NDDC Commissions N5.2billion Roads in Delta State

Warri — The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has commissioned several projects in Delta State worth N5.2 billion. The projects, which were mostly roads were commissioned at the weekend.

They included the Tebu-Gbokoda road in Olero Creek community (LOT 1-3), Udo-Ajamita road and drainages, Ireto road in Sapele and Uloho Avenue road in Ughelli.

The NDDC Managing Director, Nsima Ekere, a commissioner in the commission, Dr. Ogaga Ifowodo and other directors, led the visit to the project sites, which was done by boats.

Ekere said the NDDC was more than ever before determined to improve the quality of life in the Niger Delta communities through the provision of high quality infrastructure. He said the projects would withstand the rough terrain in the region and add value to the lives of the residents.

He said the commission would embark on projects that impact positively on the communities and also open up the area by linking it with the Koko-Oghoye-Escravos-Épée (Lagos) road projects to create alternative routes from Delta to Lagos State.

While commissioning the Ireto, Ojoh road in Sapele, the NDDC chief said the commission reacted quickly because the strategic road was inaccessible because it had completely failed.

He commended the community for cooperating with the contractor handling the project, adding that there were no issues that would have delayed the projects.

Some community leaders, including the Life Chairman of the Ughelli Council of Chiefs, Obrik Miller Uloho, and Johnson Kpogoro lauded the NDDC for the projects.

Uloho said: "When I heard that the NDDC was coming to work on the Uloho Avenue, I was skeptical because I felt the road would be abandoned like most government projects. But, I became impressed when I saw the speed at which the work was going and the quality of work done. "We the people of Ugehlli are indeed grateful to the NDDC for the road. We're also pleading with the commission to construct the roads in other areas of Ughelli that are bad."

Meanwhile, a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Edwin Uzor, has reacted to a statement by Prof. Pat Utomi that Delta people are going through misery

He urged him to help in redirecting the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government, which has ruined the economy, adding: "Nigeria is gradually becoming a country known for suicide deaths due to its horrible economic policies.