South Africa: SA Air Force Holds Sports Merit Awards, 10 Nov

The annual South African Air Force (SAAF) Sports Awards Ceremony will take place on 10 November 2017 in a form of a formal dinner at Air Force Base Swartkop (AFB Swkp), Hangar 5. Reporting time for the event is 18:30 for 19:00.

The purpose of this ceremony is to encourage and award excellence to members who have distinguished themselves in all nineteen (19) approved SAAF sporting codes. Nominees will receive awards in categories such as football, cricket and rugby for best male and female sport achievers of the year, amongst other sporting codes. Chief of the SA Air Force, Lieutenant General Fabian Zimpande Msimang, will officiate as the main functionary during the awards ceremony.

The coach of Stellenbosch Football Club in the National First Division league and a former Physical Training Instructor in the SAAF, Mr Steve Barker is expected to attend the ceremony. Media houses are cordially invited to send a journalist and/or photographer to cover the event.

Journalists assigned to cover this event should confirm attendance to Sergeant Vuyiswa Cekwana on 012 312 2255, not later than 15h00 on or before 08 November 2017.

