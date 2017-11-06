Malawi: Dan Lu, Rockers Band Set to Perform in Durban

Malawi's Afro Pop music icon Dan Lu together with his Rockers Band crew will next month travel to South Africa where they are expected to hold a live show performance in Durban.

The show which has been organised by Sisqo Productions will take place on December 1 2017 at Tijuca 146 Ernest Openneheimmer Bruma.

This will be the third international show where Dan Lu is going to perform in a space of a month after he recently performed in Ireland and Mozambique in October respectively.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Dan Lu said he's very excited for grabbing yet another opportunity for international shows as it is helping him and his band to gain international exposure.

The 'Part of Life' singer added that he's receiving such opportunities because people from abroad are now interested with his talent since they are able to watch his music on international channels such as Trace and MTV.

"As an artist I just need to thank God for what He is doing to me because it is alaways a dream for every musician to be invited and perform outside his/her country.

"I have been hosting shows in Malawi for along time but my wish was to go beyond boarders and I can now see that God is answering my prayers and this is just the beggining of me, people should expect more of this," said Dan Lu who has also promised to give out the best performance to the South African fans.