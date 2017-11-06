Malawi: Super-Rich Men - Bushiri Commends Simbi Over Lake Malawi Water Project

Malawi boasts a number of billionaires and two of the super-rich persons are South-Africa based Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Simbi Phiri and the former has commended the later for being part of the solution to end the water problems in the country through the development of the Salima- Lilongwe Water Supply Project to pump water from Lake Malawi.

The government is initiating Lake Malawi water project to end water woes in the Capital City.

South Africa-based Khato Holdings Limited of Simbi, through a joint venture of Khato Civils (Pty) Limited and Zambezi (Pty), was contracted by Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) and Malawi Government to install the water pipeline project following a closed tender process involving over six companies and a successful business pitch at the Malawi Investment Forum (MIF).

Bushiri said Malawians living in Diaspora should be supported at all cost if they intend to invest back home.

"Malawians should support the Salime- Lilongwe Water Project that is to be carried out by Simbi Phiri," said Bushiri.

He quashed critics of the project who argue that Environmental Affairs did not do the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) study for a water project of this size which is a requirement as per the Environmental Management Act.

"Do not frustrate the investor because, as a Malawians, he is trying to help," said Bushiri.

According to an assessment by experts, while the urban population is already stressed with erratic water supply-- people in rural areas, face a looming disaster as their reliable water sources such as boreholes and wells are drying up.

Expert on Water and Irrigation at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources ( Luana) Associate professor Kenneth Wiyo, blamed the drying up of the country on overpopulation and drought.

"Malawi is becoming a water-stressed country mainly because of rapidly growing population. As a result, the per capita water supply is decreasing over time. Water is declining mainly because of frequent droughts [climate change issues] and changes in hydrology on account of environmental degradation," said Wiyo.

According to Rhino Chiphiko, who owns a borehole drilling company, the average depth of a borehole in low-lying areas hovers around 50 to 60 metres while in upland areas, it takes an average of 80 metres to find water whereas in the past 10 years, they could easily find water at an average depth of 35 metres.