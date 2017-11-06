Malawi: Prophet Bushiri Dominates Malawi Newspapers - Promises to End Electricity Woes

South Africa-based Prophet Shepherd Bushiri dominated the Malawi media headlines on Monday for a function he held on Saturday when he led Malawians in special prayers organised by a grouping of Malawians living in South Africa under the banner Malawi Forum held at the Prophet's Sparkling Waters Hotel and Spa in Rustenburg in South Africa.

Bushiri, who is founder of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church and Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Investments, reportedly flew journalists from The Nation newspaper, Daily Times and Zodiak Broadcasting Service to South Africa for the function.

Both Nation and Daily Times on Monday covered the function and Zodiak also reported on its TV and radio.

"Bushiri pray for Malawi," screamed the headline in The Nation newspaper reporting about his message during the event when Bushiri urged mindset change to achieve positive transformation.

The paper said Bushiri, fondly addressed as Major 1 or Papa by his followers, said time has come for Malawians to stand up and contribute to changing their country for the better.

"Times has come when we can stand up and say we can change our country. The only thing that could bring about the much- needed change is a mindset change, and no necessarily change in leadership or political parties," he said.

"Let us think in terms of what we can do for our country as opposed ti what the President can do for our country. Look at the way our country is going, instead of evolving, it is becoming worse; and our children and grand children will be the ones to suffer.

"The revolution that is needed in our country is not a political ine. We need a thinking revolution," he continued as quoted in the paper.

Under the headline "The Miracle Man" the Daily Times reported that Bushiri dismissed suggestions that he harbours political ambitions.

"I am not standing for the presidency; Like I said before, I am greater an smatter than politics and I think Malawi deserved love and not politics," he said.

"I am not partisan but patriotic. I love my country and it on this basis of the same love for my country that I am being persecuted for doing good."

The both papers also reported that Bushiri offered to help bail out Malawi electricity woes and bring a lasting solution.

"Malawian problems will not be solved bu Europeans. I feel that Malawi needs solutions by Malawians, Given a chance to help the country, the electricity problem would disappear in no time. That projects does not require a lot of money," said the billionaire preacher man.

"I already met Escom [Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi] officials and told them I could provide a solution, Had they let me implement it, the electricity problem would be history," he bragged.

Meanwhile, at the function Bushiri donated 7 million rand fund to Malawi Forum movement as a loan facility for those willing to strat business that will help creat job opportunities for Malawians in South Africa.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :