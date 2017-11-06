Malawi: Code Sangala Raising Funds for Queens Hospital Paediatric Unit

Malaria Tour 2017-18 a brain child of Malawi's celebrated former Big Brother Africa representative, Code Sangala, will on November 16,2017 hold a fundraising event to raise funds for paediatric accident and emergency wards at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in Blantyre.

In an interview on Friday, the Malaria Tour 2017-18 founder, said the tour started on July 29, 2017 with the aim to eradicate malaria in the nation while focusing on the paediatric health as children are leaders of tomorrow.

"I approached QECH early this year to make a donation that's whenI was referred to the head of Academic Department of Paediatric Accident and EmergencyUnit of the Hospital, Josephine Langton who informed me on their areas of need," Sangala explained.

Each year the Unit admits approximately 26,000 children and 65,000 outpatients. The children come with many problems including heart disease and trauma, infections, pneumonia and malaria.

Privacy is one of the major challenges that children and their guardians experience at the Paediatric Unit and the children sometimes are traumatised after seeing other patients with critical illnesses or people who are dying or deceased.

The project is estimated to cost an estimated K30million and Sangala says he committed to raise K10 million by the end of his tour whilst the remaining K20 million will be raised through other activities.

A total of 10 districts have been lined up for the tour and so far Sangala and his band known as Cosangala& The Tribe Band have performed at Grittah's Camp in Lilongwe, Chez Maky in Blantyre and Jacaranda Cultural Centre in Blantyreis their next destination on November 16.

Jacaranda Cultural Centre Deputy Director, Daisy Belfield said the event would start at 4:30pm to 8:30pm and French wines and cheese would be available for sale including a cash bar.

"This will be the first of many concerts with a purpose, we as Jacaranda Cultural Centre fully support this cause," Belfield added.

According to Sangala, his initiative to eradicate Malaria started when he participated in the Big Brother Africa reality show and was part of the Global Malaria Campaign.

A new single (song) will also be introduced titled Mukunamawhich is off the new album in titled Mizu as part of the campaign.