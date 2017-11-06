Photo: The Herald

Ruling party youth leader Kudzi Chipanga, President Robert Mugabe and First Lady Grace Mugabe (file photo).

Zanu PF Youth League has endorsed the party's Secretary for Women Affairs Dr Grace Mugabe as the right candidate to occupy the Vice Presidency ahead of the party's Extra Ordinary Congress set for next month.

The wing's secretary Cde Kudzanai Chipanga told journalists this morning that Dr Mugabe was the right candidate because her loyalty to the President was unquestionable.

"For avoidance of doubt, the Zanu-PF Youth League is fully behind the Secretary for Women's Affairs Amai Dr Grace Mugabe in calling for the urgent removal of Cde Mnangagwa from the position of the Vice President both in the party and Government," he said.

"That position is a straightforward jacket and must be handed back to the Women's League. The Women's League will guide us on the way forward regarding their preferred candidate. However, keeping in mind that the woman Vice President shall be Vice President of the whole nation, Youth League included, it has ignited us to take interest and position in the selection of the woman Vice President candidate.

"It has to be one who is acceptable and with unquestionable loyalty to the party and its principal the President Cde R.G Mugabe and more importantly one without ambitions to work against the President. The only person possessing such qualities is the leader of the Women's League none other than Her Excellency the First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Amai Dr Grace Mugabe."