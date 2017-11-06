6 November 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Youth League Endorses Dr Grace Mugabe for VP Post

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Ruling party youth leader Kudzi Chipanga, President Robert Mugabe and First Lady Grace Mugabe (file photo).
By Tendai Mugabe

Zanu PF Youth League has endorsed the party's Secretary for Women Affairs Dr Grace Mugabe as the right candidate to occupy the Vice Presidency ahead of the party's Extra Ordinary Congress set for next month.

The wing's secretary Cde Kudzanai Chipanga told journalists this morning that Dr Mugabe was the right candidate because her loyalty to the President was unquestionable.

"For avoidance of doubt, the Zanu-PF Youth League is fully behind the Secretary for Women's Affairs Amai Dr Grace Mugabe in calling for the urgent removal of Cde Mnangagwa from the position of the Vice President both in the party and Government," he said.

"That position is a straightforward jacket and must be handed back to the Women's League. The Women's League will guide us on the way forward regarding their preferred candidate. However, keeping in mind that the woman Vice President shall be Vice President of the whole nation, Youth League included, it has ignited us to take interest and position in the selection of the woman Vice President candidate.

"It has to be one who is acceptable and with unquestionable loyalty to the party and its principal the President Cde R.G Mugabe and more importantly one without ambitions to work against the President. The only person possessing such qualities is the leader of the Women's League none other than Her Excellency the First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Amai Dr Grace Mugabe."

Zimbabwe

VP Mnangagwa Tried to Stage a Coup in 1980, Says Grace Mugabe

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa tried to stage a coup in 1980 in a bid to take over as the country's first… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.