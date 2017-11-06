Namibia: Rape and Stock Theft Suspect Arrested Again

A 43-year-old man whose name has already been in the news for two separate charges related to stock theft in the past two years, was again arrested last Thursday over a similar offence, as well as being in illegal possession of a rifle.

According to Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu, the suspect is also a fugitive from the law in connection with a case in which a young woman was allegedly raped at Usakos at the beginning of the year.

Police arrested the suspect at Henties Bay last Thursday morning, where he was found in possession of one beef carcass valued at about N$8 000 without a permit, as well as a .303 hunting rifle and live ammunition without a valid firearm licence.

According to Iikuyu, the suspect was driving a white sedan (N14956S) with two passengers when he was arrested.

"The two passengers (also suspects) jumped out of the vehicle, and ran away. But they are well-known, and a search is on to locate and arrest them," he said.

The car was impounded.

It is suspected that the livestock was stolen in either the Usakos, Uis, Tubusis or Okombahe areas - all in the Erongo region.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court today, and will then be taken to Usakos to be charged and appear in court on the rape case.

The firearm owner has been identified, and he will be charged with contravening the Arms and Ammunition Act.