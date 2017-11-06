6 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SA Govt Mum On Botswana President Convoy Debacle

The SA government has declined to publicly address an official complaint from the Botswana government after North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo's blue light convoy allegedly forced the country's president off the road.

"No [comment] on the matter" was all that Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Nelson Kgwete could muster up on Monday morning.

A Botswana government official on Sunday confirmed that it lodged an official complaint with the SA government.

"With reference to various media reports appearing this morning [Sunday], this is to confirm that there was indeed an incident this past week in which a convoy carrying the South African North West province's Premier Supra Mahumapelo back to South Africa forced vehicles escorting H.E. the President Lt. General Dr. Seretse Khama Ian Khama, among others, off the road," read the statement by Botswana government spokesperson Dr Geoff Ramsay.

Ramsay said Khama's life was not under any threat during the incident.

"Government [has] expressed its concern to the government of the Republic of South Africa about the unfortunate incident through the appropriate diplomatic channels. The matter is being resolved in an amicable matter," he said.

Ramsay said no one was injured and the matter was immediately reported to authorities. He said the Premier's convoy had blue lights while Khama's blue lights were not switched on.

Mahumapelo's spokesperson Brian Setswambung told News24 that Mahumapelo had attended a Global Expo hosted by Botswana in Gaborone this week, but said the Premier denied knowledge of his convoy forcing the host country's president off the road.

"There was no such thing," Setswambung told News24 at time.

