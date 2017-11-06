Angolan President Regrets General João De Matos's Death

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, on Saturday expressed deep dismay at the death of General João Baptista de Matos in the Kingdom of Spain, by disease, considering him a valiant son of the Angolan motherland.

In a press release, the Head of State emphasized that General João Baptista de Matos is part of the recent history of the Republic of Angola and is a reference for the youth in defense of the noblest values ??of citizenship.

The document reads that he was a young man who joined the national liberation struggle and had a brilliant career. He became the first Chief of the General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), whose dedication to the position has increased to the unequivocal contribution to peace, national reconciliation and maintenance of territorial integrity.

The President of the Republic said that his love for the country led General João de Matos to dedicate his resources to the preservation of biodiversity, and was one of the main promoters of the location and protection of the Giant Black Palanca and Kissama National Park.

João Lourenço vows that the late general's example of patriot, environmental activist and entrepreneur, should accompany the Angolans, as Nation, in the construction of a more inclusive and protective society for the common good.

"In this moment of pain and mourning, the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, bows before his memory and addresses the bereaved family and the Angolan Armed Forces, the most regrettable condolences.", reads the note.

João de Matos passed away at the age of 62.