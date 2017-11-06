Luena — FC Bravos do Maquis finished the national first division football championship (Girabola2017) with one-one draw with Interclube, in the 30th and last round match of the referred competition at the Mundunduleno Stadium in Luena.

The match had little public and Interclube advanced on the score by Fabrício, in the 29th minute, on a penalty kick, while Chole levelled the match for Maquis.

FC Bravos do Maquis finished 11th with 33 points, while Interclube, with 48 points, is sixth.

1º de Agosto, which to Play on Sunday Kabuscorp do Palanca, is the anticipated champion with 65 points, three more than Petro in second position.