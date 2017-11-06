6 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Mauritanian President Arrives in Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Mauritanian Head of State, Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz arrived in Khartoum, Monday, in a two days-visit to Sudan.

He was received, at the airport by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher, a number of ministers and senior government officials.

The Foreign Ministry State Minister,Ambassador, Atta Almanan Bakheit said in press statement that the visit will strengthen the Sudanese-Mauritanian relations and the joint coordination in all fields.

Ambassador Atta Almanan added that the good coordination between the two countries, in anumber of issues, is consider a model for the Arab Islamic countries, explaining that the two presidents will hold a closed door session, in the Republican Palace, dealing with means for boosting the social, economic and political relations linking the two sisterly states.

He expressed hope that the third session of the Sudanese-Mauritanian Higher Committee which chaired by the presidents of the two countries, will contribute to supporting the partnership between them.

He said in the conclusion of the committee activities, a number of agreements, memorandums of understanding and executive programs will be signed by the two sides.

The Mauritanian President is accompanied by a number of ministers and government senior officials.

Sudan

14 East Darfur Tribal Leaders Released From Prison

On Friday, 14 Maaliya and Rizeigat omdas were released from Port Sudan jails and the Kober Prison in Khartoum North. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.