Sudan: Mauritanian President Arrives in Sudan

Khartoum — Mauritanian Head of State, Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz arrived in Khartoum, Monday, in a two days-visit to Sudan.

He was received, at the airport by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher, a number of ministers and senior government officials.

The Foreign Ministry State Minister,Ambassador, Atta Almanan Bakheit said in press statement that the visit will strengthen the Sudanese-Mauritanian relations and the joint coordination in all fields.

Ambassador Atta Almanan added that the good coordination between the two countries, in anumber of issues, is consider a model for the Arab Islamic countries, explaining that the two presidents will hold a closed door session, in the Republican Palace, dealing with means for boosting the social, economic and political relations linking the two sisterly states.

He expressed hope that the third session of the Sudanese-Mauritanian Higher Committee which chaired by the presidents of the two countries, will contribute to supporting the partnership between them.

He said in the conclusion of the committee activities, a number of agreements, memorandums of understanding and executive programs will be signed by the two sides.

The Mauritanian President is accompanied by a number of ministers and government senior officials.