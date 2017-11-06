6 November 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Release Somali Asylum Seekers Detained in Raids, Rights Group Urges

Tagged:

Related Topics

Thai authorities should release 35 Pakistani and Somali asylum seekers arrested in recent raids, a rights group said Monday, slamming arrests that swept up more than a dozen children.

Most of the men, women, and children held documents issued by the UN's refugee agency when they were detained by police in Bangkok on October 21, 30 and 31, according to watchdog Fortify Rights.

A total of 19 children were initially arrested, with six -- including four unaccompanied Somali minors -- still in detention, the watchdog said.

Many of the adults were charged with overstaying their visas or other immigration violations.

Fortify Rights director Amy Smith called for their swift release and lambasted Thai authorities for "trampling on the rights of asylum seekers".

"Asylum seekers fleeing persecution in their home countries shouldn't experience further violations in Thailand," she said.

Thailand's porous borders, lax visa requirements and reputation for religious tolerance have made the kingdom a magnet for refugees fleeing persecution around the globe.

But the government refuses to differentiate between illegal immigrants and refugees, leaving asylum seekers vulnerable to arrest and deportation as they wait out years-long vetting processes by the UNHCR.

Once their temporary visas expire, asylum seekers can be picked up on immigration charges at any time and thrown in Bangkok's grim detention centers, where many languish for long periods.

Thailand allows the UNHCR to operate inside the country, where the agency is tasked with handling some 7,000 refugee cases.

But authorities often ignore the UNHCR's "person of concern" documentation and have previously deported even some refugees lucky enough to secure approval for resettlement in third countries.

The asylum seekers living in Thailand's shadows hail from nearly 50 countries around the globe, with Pakistanis -- many of them Christian -- making up the biggest block.

Somalia

Pro-IS Group Chief Survives U.S. Strike, Says Regional Leader

The leader of the Pro-Islamic State group in Somalia has survived U.S. airstrikes which targeted caves in a remote… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.