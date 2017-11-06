Somalia: Somali President Says Deal With Federal States Signals Unity

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has lauded the agreement between his government and the Federal Member states, saying it shows unity and solidarity.

President Farmajo speaking at the conclusion of a week-long consultative meeting in Mogadishu with the regional leaders said the deal will lead the country to a lasting peace.

On the other hand, Farmajo has urged the public to collaborate with the Federal government to move Somalia out of the current crises ravaged the country.

This call comes as Somali government is mobilizing united front against Al Shabaab as part of the President's plan to restore law and order to the horn of Africa nation.