Nigeria: Ministry Yet to Ascertain Number of Events, Athletes Six Months to Kick-Off

Abuja — With less than six months to the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, the Sports Ministry is yet to ascertain the events and number of athletes the country will present at the competition, which features athletes from member nations of the former British Empire.

Speaking in Abuja, Director of Grassroots Sports Development in the Sports Ministry, Dr. Demola Are confessed to The Guardian that he did not know the specific number of events the country would feature at the Gold Coast 2018 Games scheduled to commence on April 4 and end on April 15. He revealed that the potential athletes that would carry the country's flag at the Games were still attending qualifying competitions across the Commonwealth nations.

"The Sports Ministry is doing all it can to ensure that Nigeria is well represented in Australia. Everything will definitely be put in place to ensure Nigeria performs well at the Games.

"There is this erroneous belief that athletes need to be together in a particular place for preparation towards major Games. It's not like that."

The various athletes the ministry will feature at the Games are currently attending qualifying competitions all over the Commonwealth nations. And with that, they are constantly training to ensure that they qualify for the Commonwealth Games. Probably after all the qualifications, they can now come together and we give them some more expertise in their various sports", he added.