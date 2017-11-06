Lesotho: Newly Elected MPs Take Oath

Three new members of Parliament, Mr. Tlokotsi Manyooko of Hololo, Mr. Maliehe Maliehe of Teyateyaneng as well as Mr. Tseliso Kalake of Thupa-Kubu on Friday took oath as new members of Parliament.

The event took place following fresh elections that were held in their respective constituencies on September 30, 2017 together with the local government elections. In June, election in the three constituencies could not be held following the deaths of candidates prior to the general elections.

In his welcome remarks, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr. Sephiri Motanyane stated that the tittle of Honourable is officially bestowed upon the trio. He emphasised that from now on they will be addressed as Honourable. He thus welcomed them into the House as members.

The new three members represent the All Basotho Convention (ABC) political party in the National Assembly, ABC is one of the four parties that formed the current Coalition Government.

Fresh elections in Thupa-Kubu constituency were held due to the death of ABC candidate, Mr. Afrika Makakane, while in Hololo it was the Basotho National Party (BNP) candidate Mr. Leakae Matela, and in Teyateyaneng it was the Popular Front for Democracy (PFD) candidate, Mr. Makalo Mohapi.

Meanwhile, the Speaker also welcomed all members of the House after the House adjourned sine die in August this year.