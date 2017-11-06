Nigeria: Transit Park - Shippers Council, Road Safety Sign MoU

The Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) and the Federal Road Safety Corps of Nigeria (FRSC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on trucks management and regulation, as part of the planned establishment of truck transit parks (TTP) across the country.

The TTP is an initiative of the NSC to help ease the congestions on the roads. Under the initiative, private sector investors and the state governments are critical partners. The NSC is also partnering with other relevant stakeholders like the FRSC.

Speaking through the MoU signing ceremony recently at the headquarters of the FRSC in Abuja, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council, Mr. Hassan Bello said "90 per cent of the goods that come into Nigeria are distributed by road, so it is important we have not only the good road as an infrastructure but we should have supporting facilities like the truck transit parks to ensure smooth delivery" adding that it also benefits the economy of the country.

Also speaking, The Corps Marshal, Mr. Boboye Oyeyemi said FRSC will partner with the NSC "to ensure that the parks they want to construct are appropriately located. That means we also have to work with the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing" he said.

According to him, "the Road Transport Safety Standardisation Scheme provides for all the truck owners to register with the corps. So the regulatory aspect of the corps' function is to be effectively implemented with the Shippers Council and that is why I am excited" he noted.