Nigeria: Samson Siasia Stadium to Be Ready By December - Contractor

Yenagoa — FIFA match agent, Ebi Egbe, who is also the contractor handling the rehabilitation work of the Samson Siasia Stadium, has disclosed that the stadium will be ready for use by next month.

Egbe, a stadium facility expert and the CEO of Monimichelle, told The Guardian at the stadium that the delay in the completion of the playing pitch and other parts of the stadium was due to contract variation caused by the slump of the naira in the international market.

He said, "As you know, this project has been on for a little while now. The delay caused some issues that needed government and contractor sitting down together and discussing, and so far so good I am very impressed with the way the governor has managed this project and I am pretty sure he is applying the same technique with every other contractor in Bayelsa State.

"Our grass just arrived at our project site in the Samson Siasia stadium. We have already finished installing our shock absorption system because athletes' safety is very important in today's football.

"We have importation elements, at least give us December, by His grace, before December, Bayelsans will come and play here. By December, the pitch will be ready.

"Latest by the end of January or early February, I am very sure the court too will be in place and I am pretty sure also the next time we will get zonal meets invitation, Bayelsa State will be conveniently able to host zonal meets for the first time in the history of Bayelsa thanks to Governor Dickson."

Egbe also disclosed that his company, Monimichelle, will be donating three outdoor courts worth over N125 million to the state government as part of efforts to encourage the governor and the people of Bayelsa's love for sports.

"We also know that government can actually use sports to drive every process in our state."